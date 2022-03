Earlier this year, the five-piece band known as The National toured as the opening act for The Arcade Fire, a Montreal band with a thundering orchestral sound.

The National has orchestral ambitions of its own; its fifth album Boxer uses lush strings, clunky old pianos and assorted brass instruments to create odd, image-rich nighttime music.

