Mike White is the Hollywood screenwriter behind hit films including The School of Rock, The Good Girl and Chuck & Buck.

His film Year of the Dog, a "not very funny" comedy about a woman grieving for her lost pet, is due out on DVD Aug. 28; it stars Peter Sarsgaard and Saturday Night Live veteran Molly Shannon.

(This interview initially aired April 9, 2007.)

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.