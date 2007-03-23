Will Ferrell Skates Ahead with New Comedy

Comedian and actor Will Ferrell stars in the new film Blades of Glory. He plays a former Olympic ice skater who, banned from competition with a rival (played by Jon Heder of Napoleon Dynamite fame), discovers a loophole allowing the men to skate as a pair.

Ferrell became famous as a member of Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 2002. Among his other films: Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Stranger Than Fiction, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Old School and Bewitched.

This interview originally aired on Nov. 9, 2006.

