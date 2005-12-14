Tommy Lee Jones in Director's Chair with 'Burials'

In The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, actor Tommy Lee Jones stars as a laconic Texas ranch foreman who sets off on an honor quest to bury his murdered friend in his hometown in Mexico. The film marks Jones' directorial debut and has garnered the Oscar-winning actor accolades for his work behind and in front of the camera.

Jones also produced Burials, which was written by Guillermo Arriaga, the screenwriter for Amores Perros.

