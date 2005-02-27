© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
'Downfall' from Ganz and Hirschbiegel

Fresh Air | By Dave Davies
Published February 27, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Actor Bruno Ganz and director Oliver Hirschbiegel's new film is Downfall, about the last days of Hitler. Ganz, who is Swiss, stars as Adolf Hitler in the movie that garnered an Academy Award nomination for best foreign language film.

Bruno Ganz has made more than 80 films, most in German, and was in the recent remake of The Manchurian Candidate. Downfall, which depicts the last days of Hitler, is Hirschbiegel's third film, and his most popular to date.

Dave Davies
Dave Davies is a guest host for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross.
