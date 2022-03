Director Wes Anderson is known for offbeat, relatively low-budget films such as Bottle Rocket and Rushmore.

His latest, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou starring Bill Murray, is a bigger film in the same vein.

Reviewer Bob Mondello says the film may leave viewers feeling lost at sea, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

