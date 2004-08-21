© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Munch's 'The Scream' is Stolen in Norway

By Jennifer Ludden
Published August 21, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

A search is under way in Norway for the iconic painting "The Scream," stolen Sunday morning from the Munch Museum. Armed men took the expressionist work by Edvard Munch during the museum's regular touring hours.

Munch's "Madonna" was also taken in the theft, in which guards were held at gunpoint while the paintings were removed from the museum's walls. Norwegian authorities suspect the thieves may try to hold the paintings for a ransom. Hear NPR's Jennifer Ludden and museum employee Jurunn Christoffersen.

Jennifer Ludden
Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country.
