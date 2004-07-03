Chuck Palahniuk: 'Stranger than Fiction'

Author Chuck Palahniuk is known for his direct, unflinching style of writing. While he's still best-known for the novel-turned-movie Fight Club, Palahniuk's latest book, Stranger than Fiction, is a collection of true stories that appeal to the author's sensibilities.

NPR's Andrea Seabrook talks with Palahniuk about the tricks of his trade, from ways to unearth vibrant dialogue to how to set up a reader.

