Kinky Friedman, Texas Funnyman

Susan Feeney, NPR / / Kinky Friedman at his Texas ranch.

Kinky Friedman used to perform offbeat country songs with his band, the Texas Jewboys. He later turned to writing mysteries. Now he wants to be governor of Texas. His slogan for the 2006 campaign: "How Hard Can It Be?"

Friedman's platform includes outlawing cat declawing. In addition, "we'll have the Texas peace corps, which is not an oxymoron," he says. "And remember, I'm a Jew. I'll hire good people."

NPR's Ketzel Levine visits Friedman at his ranch north of San Antonio.

