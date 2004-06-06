Morrissey's Back with 'You Are the Quarry'

The singer Morrissey, who led the 1980s British band The Smiths, has just released his first recording in seven years. The CD, You Are the Quarry, reflects Morrissey's unique blend of the political and the personal, with songs like "Irish Blood English Heart" and "America is Not the World."

The new release reportedly also includes songs that reflect the Manchester-born singer's move to Los Angeles -- and an appreciation for the East Los Angeles Latino community. Mikel Jollett has a review.

