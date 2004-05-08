L'Engle's 'A Wrinkle in Time' to Make TV Debut

/ / Cover of Madeleine L'Engle's 'A Wrinkle in Time'

After more than 40 years, one of the most beloved and acclaimed children's stories is coming to the small screen. Madeleine L'Engle's Newbery Award-winning book A Wrinkle in Time is part science fiction, part coming-of-age novel. And it's been made into a TV movie, which airs on ABC Monday night.

Published in 1962, A Wrinkle in Time tells the story of Meg Murry, a 12-year-old who, along with her brother and a friend, must travel through space and time to rescue her father from evil forces. Its themes of affection and courage -- presented with an intelligence that brings readers back again -- have won generations of fans.

The filmed version of L'Engle's story was shown at children's film festivals in the United States and Canada. In Toronto, it won the award for best feature film.

NPR's Susan Stone talks with author Madeleine L'Engle and co-executive producer Catherine Hand, who helped bring the story to the small screen.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.