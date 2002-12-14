© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
North Carolina Eugenics

By Liane Hansen
Published December 14, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

Host Liane Hansen talks to reporter Kevin Begos of the Winston-Salem Journal, about a series the newspaper has just run about a North Carolina state program that sterilized over 7,600 people between 1929 and 1974.

