New Bush Economic Team to Focus on Major Tax Cut

By John Ydstie
Published December 13, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

The departure of Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill and key adviser Lawrence Lindsey creates impetus for President Bush's new economic team to focus on a tax cut in a bid to stimulate growth. Hear NPR's John Ydstie, the Urban Institute's Robert Reischauer and Cato Institute's Stephen Moore.

