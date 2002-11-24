Campus Riot

Police in Columbus, Ohio, spent Monday reviewing video footage, trying to figure out who was involved in a riot Saturday night. The disturbance broke out after the Ohio State football team secured a spot in the national championship game. It was just one of three violent incidents following college games this weekend -- others occurred in Berkeley, Calif., and in North and South Carolina. Robert Seigel speaks with Ohio State University President Karen Holbrook about her school's response to the incident.

Copyright 2002 NPR