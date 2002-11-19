© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Senate Passes Homeland Security Bill

By Pam Fessler
Published November 19, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

Yesterday, the Senate voted overwhelmingly in support of the billl to create the Homeland Security Department. The legislation allows for one of the largest ever reorganizations of the federal government, unifying a broad range of agencies while concentrating on intelligence gathering to fend off threats. Although the Democrats' amendment of special interest provisions was defeated, most party members ultimately supported the bill. NPR's Pam Fessler reports.

Copyright 2002 NPR

Pam Fessler
Pam Fessler is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, where she covers poverty, philanthropy, and voting issues.
See stories by Pam Fessler