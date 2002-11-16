© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Bush's Privatization Plan Irks Labor Leaders

By Liane Hansen
Published November 16, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

Labor leaders say the Bush Administration's new plan to privatize thousands of government jobs amounts to proof of an anti-union attitude in the White House. The administration says it will save money and boost efficiency. NPR's Liane Hansen talks with Paul Light of the Brookings Institution.

Liane Hansen
