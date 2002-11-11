© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
web header.png
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NPR Special Report: California's Central Valley

By John McChesney
Published November 11, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

Beyond the glamour of Hollywood and the romance of the Golden Gate Bridge, there is another California -- and it's home to the greatest garden in the world. The 400-mile-long Central Valley supplies fully one-quarter of the food America eats. Now the region faces huge changes. In the second of a four-part series on the future of the valley, NPR's John McChesney reports on the benefits and pitfalls of pesticide use, and the pressure on farmers to "go organic."

Copyright 2002 NPR

John McChesney
Since 1979 senior correspondent John McChesney has been with NPR, where he has served as national editor (responsible for domestic news) and senior foreign editor. Over the course of his career with NPR, McChesney covered a variety of beats and traveled extensively throughout Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. His reports can be heard on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, and newscasts.