Robert Siegel interviews Scott Silliman, the executive director of the Center for Law, Ethics, and National Security at Duke University, about whether the trial of Zaccarias Moussaoui could be moved to a military tribunal. Moussaoui is facing charges in federal court in Alexandria, Va. He's accused of conspiring with the Sept. 11 hijackers. But the case has been slow in getting to trial.

