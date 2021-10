It was something like the movie Outbreakmeets Eloise at the Plaza. Last week a Washington area day care center received an anthrax threat. Kids and teachers made it out the door in seconds flat, into the cold and rain. They took refuge at the luxurious Monarch Hotel next door, where they were treated like tiny royalty. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Charyn Cade of Capital Kids daycare and George Terpilowski of the Monarch Hotel.

Copyright 2002 NPR