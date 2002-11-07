Charlotte Council to Vote on Stadium Deal

The City Council in Charlotte, N.C., is getting ready to vote on a deal that could bring pro basketball back to town. The Hornets left for New Orleans this summer after a deal for a new stadium fell through. Commentator Andrea Cooper says that her city is trying to improve its image through sports -- just like a lot of other smaller cities. She's been in favor of growth through pro sports for many years, but now she's beginning to wonder.

Copyright 2002 NPR