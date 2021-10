John Ydstie talks with Dr. Ryan Parr, an anthropologist at Ontario's Lakehead University, about a four-year effort to determine the identity of a 13-month-old child who died in the Titanic disaster. The child was buried in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Parr coordinated the work of over 50 scientists, genealogists and Titanic researchers, using DNA to trace the child to living family members.

