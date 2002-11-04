© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Retribution Against Moscow Chechens

By Lawrence Sheets
Published November 4, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

NPR's Lawrence Sheets reports from Moscow that Russian police are rounding up and harassing hundreds of ethnic Chechens in the Russian capital in the wake of last month's attack on a Moscow theater by Chechen gunmen. There have also been acts of violence against Chechen residents of the city. Some one hundred twenty Russians died in the theater siege, most when Russian special forces pumped incapacitating gas into the building to disable the hostage takers.

Lawrence Sheets
Lawrence Scott Sheets concentrates on covering the Caucasus region of the former Soviet Union from his base in Tbilisi, Republic of Georgia. From 2001 to 2005, Sheets was NPR’s Moscow Bureau Chief, and covered the countries of former USSR, including Russia, Ukraine, and Central Asia. Among major stories Sheets has covered for NPR have been the tragic siege of a school by a pro-Chechen separatist terror group in 2004 in which 330 mostly children were killed, the 6-week long "Orange Revolution" that brought down Ukraine’s old government in 2004, and the "Rose Revolution" in Georgia in 2003. Sheets has also reported for NPR from Iran and Afghanistan. He covered the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan during 2001 and 2002, including the bloody Taliban uprising at a fortress in Mazar e Sharif in which hundreds of people died.Sheets’ reports can be heard on NPR's , All Things Considered, Day to Day, and Weekend Edition.