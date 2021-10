Director Steven Shainberg's second feature film is Secretary, a story of a young woman whose obsessive life is turned upside down when she enters a sadomasochistic relationship with her boss. The story is based on a short story by Mary Gaitskill. The film stars Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Spader. Shainberg's first film was Hit Me, based on a novel by Jim Thompson.

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air