Jacki Lyden talks with Eleanor Dwight about her biography, Diana Vreeland. Vreeland was a fashion editor at Harper's Bazaar and editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine. Jackie Kennedy said Vreeland was her "fashion mentor" and she is credited with helping launch the careers of Lauren Bacall, Mary McFadden, Issey Miyake and Richard Avedon.

Copyright 2002 NPR